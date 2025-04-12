DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 67,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $50,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

