Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Equinix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $776.83 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 90.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $863.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $900.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 219.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total transaction of $2,896,866.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,085,186.32. This represents a 12.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total value of $5,265,980.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,135.73. The trade was a 27.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Cfra Research raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.59.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

