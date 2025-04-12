Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 14.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.64). 42,064,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average session volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.56).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Evoke

Evoke Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.19. The firm has a market cap of £207.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,351.31). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,654.45). 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.