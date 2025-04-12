Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Up 14.5% – Time to Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.64). 42,064,105 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average session volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.56).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Evoke Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £207.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.19.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,351.31). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,654.45). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evoke

Read More

