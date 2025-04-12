Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 14.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.64). Approximately 42,064,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average daily volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.56).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Evoke Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.10. The firm has a market cap of £207.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. Research analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,351.31). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 200,000 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,654.45). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Company Profile

