EVR Research LP Buys 40,000 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

EVR Research LP lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for about 5.5% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. EVR Research LP owned 0.13% of CarMax worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in CarMax by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in CarMax by 54.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.23 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $103.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $407,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,771.80. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $1,872,699. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.