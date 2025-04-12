Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.75 and traded as high as C$13.04. Extendicare shares last traded at C$12.99, with a volume of 193,086 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXE. Cormark upgraded shares of Extendicare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Extendicare from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

