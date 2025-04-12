F M Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,772 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $158.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.38. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $312.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Manhattan Associates to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.11.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

