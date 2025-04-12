Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Fifth Street Asset Management shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 38,100 shares traded.
Fifth Street Asset Management Stock Down 2.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Fifth Street Asset Management
Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
