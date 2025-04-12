First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.72 and traded as low as $12.60. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 40,126 shares trading hands.

First US Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.59.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First US Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First US Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First US Bancshares by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First US Bancshares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

