FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 811,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 388% from the previous session’s volume of 166,277 shares.The stock last traded at $23.66 and had previously closed at $23.85.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

