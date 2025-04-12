Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $236.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

