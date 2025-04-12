G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.79 and traded as high as $14.90. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 94,768 shares traded.

G. Willi-Food International Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $209.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.86.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.50 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 9.79%.

G. Willi-Food International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.23% of G. Willi-Food International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

