Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires 39 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $509.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $582.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $542.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.27. The company has a market capitalization of $464.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.96.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

