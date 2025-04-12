Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 3,501 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $21.89 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

