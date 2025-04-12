Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $71.75 Million Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,433 shares during the period. JFrog accounts for about 6.4% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 2.39% of JFrog worth $71,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in JFrog by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $652,875.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,866,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,757,894.57. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $1,112,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,444,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,244,048.96. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,104 shares of company stock worth $15,587,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FROG opened at $31.01 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. Analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FROG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FROG

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.