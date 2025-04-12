Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Trading Up 6.1% – Time to Buy?

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.10 and last traded at $69.10. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.10.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.
