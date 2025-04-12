HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Trading Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.50. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.