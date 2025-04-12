Heritage Trust Co Buys New Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.77.

NYSE:PRU opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 52,595 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,009.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,429.24. This represents a 60.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. The trade was a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

