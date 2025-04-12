Heritage Trust Co Takes $445,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

