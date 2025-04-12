Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $20,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $125.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

