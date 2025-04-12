Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 399.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 6,647.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Humana by 735.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,563,000 after purchasing an additional 192,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,811,000 after buying an additional 65,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $406.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.55 and a 200-day moving average of $270.65.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.60.

View Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.