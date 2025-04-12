IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.83 and last traded at C$9.58. 2,642,560 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,956,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on IMG
IAMGOLD Price Performance
Insider Transactions at IAMGOLD
In related news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 15,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total transaction of C$127,786.50. Also, Director Renaud Adams purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.08 per share, with a total value of C$282,660.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 45,800 shares of company stock worth $370,999. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IAMGOLD
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.