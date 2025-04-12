IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.83 and last traded at C$9.58. 2,642,560 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,956,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.01.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 15,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total transaction of C$127,786.50. Also, Director Renaud Adams purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.08 per share, with a total value of C$282,660.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 45,800 shares of company stock worth $370,999. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

