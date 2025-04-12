Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at $68,516,979.20. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $11,249,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,698,667.50. The trade was a 45.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.09.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE ITW opened at $232.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.19%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

