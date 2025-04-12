Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Price Up 16.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) rose 16.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 1,238,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The company has a market cap of C$258.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.47.

In other Integra Resources news, Director George Salamis purchased 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,282.85. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,033. Company insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

