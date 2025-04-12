Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Price Up 16.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) rose 16.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 1,238,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Integra Resources
Integra Resources Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Integra Resources news, Director George Salamis purchased 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,282.85. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,033. Company insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Integra Resources
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.