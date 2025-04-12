Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 90,016 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,393,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,006,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $40,244,000 after buying an additional 40,467 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,307,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $246,769,000 after buying an additional 108,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,377 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

