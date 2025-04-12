International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.13.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $235.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $266.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.14 and a 200-day moving average of $232.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.