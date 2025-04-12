International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 52000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

Insider Transactions at International Lithium

In other International Lithium news, Director John Michael Wisbey acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,499,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,485. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

