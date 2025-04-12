Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,907 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.5% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $199,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elios Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,431,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 602.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $162.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

