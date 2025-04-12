IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $26.36. Approximately 7,308,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 15,558,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

IONQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 20,047 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $372,272.79. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 572,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,632,587.76. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Scannell purchased 93,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,029,769.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,375.07. The trade was a 221.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in IonQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 50.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

