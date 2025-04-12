iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.76 and last traded at $46.25. Approximately 12,653,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 45,951,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

