iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. 95,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 165,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBDX. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 599,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 1,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after buying an additional 556,331 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 411,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 213,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

