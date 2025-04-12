iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 49,488 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 551% from the average daily volume of 7,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBID. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 188,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (IBID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2027. The fund will terminate in October 2027.

