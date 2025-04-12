iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 93,196 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,016% from the average daily volume of 8,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITDC. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF USD (ITDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

