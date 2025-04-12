Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 239 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after buying an additional 894,376 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,154,000 after buying an additional 539,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,242,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,857,000 after acquiring an additional 308,219 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $79.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

