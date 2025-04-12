Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $138,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 28,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $520.14 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.62. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.