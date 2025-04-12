Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $650,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 333.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,011,000 after purchasing an additional 681,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,959,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,744,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,055,000 after acquiring an additional 135,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,559 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

