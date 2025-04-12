Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.8 %

O stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

