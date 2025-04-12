Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 96,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,980. The trade was a 31.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 11,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $2,888,378.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,085.45. This trade represents a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,076 shares of company stock worth $6,871,496 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $261.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $273.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.47.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

