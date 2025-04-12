Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Down 11.9% – What’s Next?

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.84. 2,349,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,191,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $748.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 253,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 91,590 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 573,579 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after acquiring an additional 55,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

