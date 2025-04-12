KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.26 and last traded at $29.62. Approximately 51,278,379 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 28,400,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.29.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

