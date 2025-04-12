L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises 2.1% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $28,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,534,000 after acquiring an additional 401,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,418,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,653,000 after purchasing an additional 233,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,992,000 after buying an additional 522,861 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $221.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.62 and a 200 day moving average of $223.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.99%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Barclays cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.94.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

