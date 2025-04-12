Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $221,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,540,000 after acquiring an additional 313,298 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

NYSE:CP opened at $73.63 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

