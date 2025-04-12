Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,145,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,625 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ADM opened at $45.74 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

