Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after acquiring an additional 311,671 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,912,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,117,000 after purchasing an additional 901,037 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $161.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.00 and its 200-day moving average is $173.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $257.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

