LSV Asset Management Acquires 8,020 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,510 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.17% of F5 worth $25,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,609 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $16,623,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 116,581 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in F5 by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,635 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at F5

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total value of $1,022,025.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,588.50. This trade represents a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total transaction of $1,969,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,836,915.82. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on F5 from $310.00 to $269.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on F5 from $304.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.78.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $261.68 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.87.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

