Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.17. Magellan Gold shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

Magellan Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About Magellan Gold

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho and California. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal projects include the Center Star Mine located in located southeast of Grangeville, Idaho; and the Kris Project located in northwest of Reno, Nevada in Plumas County, California.

