Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $102.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average is $106.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.