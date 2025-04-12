MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Shares Up 56.3% – Here’s What Happened

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 56.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 7,014,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,024% from the average daily volume of 624,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ThinkEquity upgraded MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies stock. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. owned 0.72% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.