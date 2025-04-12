Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.90, but opened at $41.37. Microchip Technology shares last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 3,830,634 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.68.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 325.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

